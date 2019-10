× Person stuck in machine rescued at Geneva packaging plant

GENEVA, Ill. — Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident in Geneva Friday morning.

It happened at Power Packaging, 2089 Pillsbury Drive, in Geneva.

Fire officials confirm one person was rescued after getting stuck in a machine. The person was transported to an area hospital by helicopter.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the injured person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.