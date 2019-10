Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A number of models are indicating a chance of snow Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday in the Chicago area.

However, there is a great deal of disagreement with regards to snow chances among various model packages. Some show warmer temperatures with rain more likely and no snow at all.

Any snow that the Chicago area will see will melt quickly as daytime highs are expected to reach the 40s.

Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow in mid-November.