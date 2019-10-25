Taxi passenger killed in 2-car crash in Loop

CHICAGO — A man riding in a taxi was killed after a two-car crash in the Loop.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Wacker Drive. Police said a taxi traveling southbound on Wacker made a left turn onto eastbound Washington Street and struck a Ford Mustang going northbound on Wacker.

A 33-year-old male passenger in the taxi suffered internal injuries and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Police said the 37-year-old taxi driver and another male passenger refused medical treatment and are in good condition. The 24-year-old male driver of the Mustang and a 24-year-old female passenger also refused medical treatment and are in good condition.

Major Accidents and Area Central detectives are investigating. No citations were issued.