For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rainy Saturday sets up perfect day for Bears game
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
Sunny skies ahead after Saturday showers
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Spotty showers possible Wednesday; Sunshine on the way
-
-
Saturday is coldest morning since May 4
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Chilliest air of the season brings below-average temps, storms Saturday
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Chilliest fall days ahead, flurries possible next week
-
-
Sunshine continues for a few more days, weekend chill on the way
-
Warm, sunny days continue until temperatures drop next weekend
-
String of warm days continues, storms possible this weekend