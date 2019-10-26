Teachers to rally at Union Park as strike enters 10th day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago teachers and SEIU members are expected to rally at Union Park as the teachers strike enters its 10th day.

A rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday for Chicago Teachers Union and Service Employees International Union members to show solidarity to those striking. CTU president Jesse Sharkey is expected to speak.

Sharkey spoke to reporters late Friday evening and said after a full day of talks there has yet to be an agreement.

"We spent a long day of bargaining. Had some progress," he said.

Sharkey said there are a small number of issues remaining, but important ones.

"You start getting to the stuff that matters the most but is the hardest," he said. "Bargaining at that point can be an exercise in trying to manage your emotions, stay cool and work hard. So that's where we're at right now. ... Hopefully we can get over the hump. The plan for the weekend is to work... and try to secure an agreement that looks like justice in our schools for our members and our students."

CPS officials also spoke to the media and said Friday's talks were focused on bigger issues of class size and staffing.

"We're being very hopeful and very diligent," CPS chief education officer LaTanya McDade said.

"And it’s about give-and-take at this point," Deputy Mayor for Education Sybil Madison said. "It’s not just about money. It’s a give-and-take.”

Earlier in the day, CTU and Service Employees International Union gathered Friday afternoon at Buckingham Fountain and marched through the South Loop.

Classes were canceled again Friday after Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union failed to reach a deal to end a week-long strike in the nation's third-largest school district

Sharkey joined teachers for a rally at Lane Tech High School Friday morning, sounding a note of optimism.

"Right now we have progress. I'm not going to say more than that, we're in a sensitive junction right now and I'm optimistic," Sharkey said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot indicated that if a deal wasn't done Friday it, the strike could drag on for several more days.

As of Friday, the strike has matched the length of the 2012 strike, which had kids out of school for seven days.

About 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union went on strike Oct. 17, canceling school for more than 300,000 students. The union is expressing hope that classes could resume Monday, however, members will continue picketing until there is a deal.

Among those feeling the fallout are student-athletes. On Friday, a judge ruled that CPS teams cannot compete in state competitions in cross country, football and other sports if the strike continues.

The parent of a sophomore cross country team member had filed a request for a temporary restraining order in Cook County Court to allow the Jones College Prep team to compete in state playoffs this weekend. Kevin Sterling, who is an attorney, said some athletes had college scholarships on the line, and that the kids had become "collateral damage" in the dispute between CPS and the union.

Simeon Career Academy at 6-1 is ranked third in the state in Class 6A by The Associated Press, but was ineligible for the playoffs because a regular-season game fell through, leaving the team short of the eight required. The IHSA agreed on Friday to waive that rule for Simeon and two other schools, allowing them to be seeded, but rejected Simeon's request to skirt the three-practice requirement. That means the strike would have to end by Wednesday to give eligible schools a chance to play.

The strike has also taken a toll on students who have to take college entrance exams. The ACT was supposed to be given to hundreds of students Saturday, but that has been postponed.