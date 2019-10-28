× Cubs to introduce David Ross as manager

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs will introduce an old friend as their new manager Monday morning.

The team officially announced David Ross as their 55th manager in team history Thursday, as they signed him to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth.

Ross will take over for his old manager, Joe Madden, who was hired by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month.

Since retiring as a member of the Cubs in 2016 after a 14-year playing career, Ross has been a special assistant to president Theo Epstein. He has also been a commentator for ESPN’s baseball coverage during that time.

Playing his final two years in Chicago, Ross was a critical leader on a pair of successful Cubs teams that brought success a century in the making for the franchise. He helped the 2015 Cubs to 97 victories and a berth in the National League Championship Series and in 2016 aided the team’s first World Series championship run in 108 years.

The Cubs are scheduled to introduce Ross as manager during a news conference at 11 a.m.