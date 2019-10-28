Protesters greet Trump at Chicago’s Trump Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Following President Donald Trump's remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, he headed to his riverfront hotel and tower for a political fundraiser where he was met with protesters.

For the president's opponents in Chicago, the building at 401 N. Wabash has come to symbolize the administration and has been a center of protests on a variety of issues - from immigration to climate change to gun violence.

The luncheon fundraiser was attended by about 250 top donors and is being hosted by Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, who is also the Republican National Committee finance chairman.

A Republican official said the luncheon has raised $4 million for "Trump Victory," a join fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign and RNC.

The president didn't come in contact with protesters, but they said they wanted to send him a message anyway.

"The main reason that we are coming out today is because Trump likes to paint a picture of our city as some other place. He loves to paint it as a third world country. It's not a country it's part of the U.S. It's part of what we all support and know and love as the true values of the nation," said Marj Halperin a board member with Indivisible Chicago.

City officials set up barriers along the Chicago River and Wacker Drive.

The police department said they could have up to 1,800 additional officers on the streets for the president's visit.

President Trump is scheduled to return to Washington Monday afternoon.