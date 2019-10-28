Ryan Glasspiegel talks about the Bears loss to the Chargers on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you're the Bears, the end of October can't come fast enough.

Not only did the Bears lose every game in the month, but they had a certain amount of drama in every single contest. That includes the loss to the Chargers on Sunday, one in which Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal that would have won the game.

Yet most of the people afterwards were discussing the decision by Matt Nagy to get the kicker closer for the game-winning attempt. "The Kneel" may actually become a thing as a bizarre and frustrating 2019 season continues.

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead joined Sports Feed on Monday night to discuss the loss along with the many storylines surrounding it with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their segments in the video above or below.