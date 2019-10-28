State Rep. Luis Arroyo charged in in bribery scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois State Rep. Luis Arroyo (D-Chicago) has been charged in a scheme to pay another elected official.

The charges were unsealed in a federal courtroom in Chicago Monday.

Prosecutors accuse Arroyo, who is the assistant majority leader in Springfield, with offering to illicit payments to an unidentified state senator. The state senator is cooperating in the investigation, according to federal officials.

BREAKING: State Rep Luis Arroyo is being charged in ongoing corruption scheme. Charges unveiled this hour in federal courtroom. Arroyo, a Chicago democrat, is the assistant majority leader in Springfield. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/okKdN9GqH1 — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 28, 2019

A magistrate judge set Arroyo’s bond at $10,000.

The Democrat, who has served in the state legislature since 2006, declined to comment to reporters following his court appearance. Prosecutors said an initial payment of $2,500 was discussed and the payments were to continue for six months to one year.

COMPLAINT: U.S. v. Arroyo