Cook County State’s Attorney adds comfort dog to staff for child sexual assault victims

Posted 1:21 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, October 29, 2019

CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx introduced the office’s first facility dog.

Hatty, a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever, was sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the Cook County staff.

She will provide support to both child and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence who are testifying in a trial at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse, located at 2650 S .California Ave.

“She will provide a calming presence in court to our absolute most vulnerable victims,” Foxx said.

Hatty is named after the hat-trick performed in hockey.

