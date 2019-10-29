CPS athletes discuss how the teacher’s strike has impacted them on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the teacher's strike in Chicago Public Schools continues on, there are many people who are dealing with fallout.

That includes girls and boys athletes from all around the city, who are watching their seasons prematurely brought to an end and their chances for the playoffs taken away. As the number of days out of school grows, the number of athletes affected only grows.

On Sports Feed we spotlighted this on Tuesday evening as student-athlete advocate Joe Trost appeared on the show along with three players from around the city. Maya Jha of Walter Payton College Prep, Gemma Tipping of Whitney Young, and Sydney Partyka from Taft joined the show to talk about the impact the stoppage has had on their sports.

You can watch both segments in the video above or below.