Maggie Hendricks joins Sports Feed on Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to teams in the Windy City, the biggest questions right now have to deal with the leaders of their professional sports teams.

Matt Nagy's honeymoon is over as the Bears' coach as he's faced the first true adversity of his short tenure in Chicago as the team sits at 3-4 on the season. David Ross takes over the Cubs just three years after retiring from the game as he now leads some of the players he called teammates.

Maggie Hendricks of 670 The Score and The Athletic talked about both coaches along with the teams on Sports Feed Tuesday night. You can see her entire segment with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman by clicking on the video above or below.