Obamas in Chicago for third annual Obama Foundation Summit

CHICAGO — Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are in Chicago Tuesday for the third annual Obama Foundation Summit.

The two-day event at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville brings leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and knowledge.

Among the speakers are writer and producer Ava DuVernay, actor Billy Porter, actress Yara Shahidi and musicians Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy.

The event also features a first look at the latest redesign for the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.