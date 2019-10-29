Parents concerned after finding out volunteer Lake Park HS football coach is convicted sex offender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSELLE, Ill. — The fallout continues at Lake Park High School in Roselle after parents say they discovered a volunteer football coach is a convicted sex offender.

Frank Battaglia, 72, of Elmhurst was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in DuPage County in 1992 when he was in his 40s. Court records said he fondled a girl who was between 13 and 17 years old.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation and counseling and was ordered not to teach school athletics. The school is now investigating to find out how he was allowed to work with the team in the first place.

He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The principal and athletic director at the school have been placed on leave, and the head football coach, Chris Roll, has been indefinitely suspended.

The school said Battaglia was just a volunteer football coach. Parents said he should have been vetted, but they are even more upset Roll, the team’s beloved, long-time head coach, has become a scapegoat.

The district said it can’t discuss any details about its investigation but wants parents to know it’s following a thorough internal process.

WGN reached out to Battaglia but has not heard back.

Two years ago a teacher who was also a coach at the school was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault last year.