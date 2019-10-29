× ‘Serial stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman back in court Tuesday

CHICAGO — The woman known as the “serial stowaway” will be back in Cook County criminal court Tuesday.

Marilyn Hartman, 67, was arrested earlier this month. Police said she was trying to move TSA lane dividers at O’Hare Airport.

Hartman is being held without bond for violating probation. She was given probation earlier this year, after sneaking on a flight to London without a ticket.

Hartman has been arrested at least 20 times for trying to bypass airport security.