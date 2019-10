CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer charged with murder faces trial Tuesday.

Lowell Houser is accused of killing Jose Nieves during an argument outside a Northwest Side apartment back in January 2017.

Houser was off-duty during the incident. He claims he drew his gun and opened fire in self defense. Police said Nieves was not armed.

Houser, now 60, has been on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial.

Nieves was 38 years old.