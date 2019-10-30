CPS to make up school days lost during teachers’ strike

CHICAGO — With the strike now in its 10th school day, Chicago Public Schools will now have to make up the days lost.

The state requires at least 180 school days a year. CPS had eight emergency days built into the schedule.

The missed days could be made up starting June 19.

The board of education will vote on when to add days during its meeting on Nov.r 20.

The Chicago Teachers Union is asking for all the missed days to be made up.

There were seven days lost during the 2012 teachers strike. Those were made up by shortening winter break and adding days at the end of the year.