CPS to make up school days lost during teachers’ strike

Posted 12:31 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, October 30, 2019

CHICAGO — With the strike now in its 10th school day, Chicago Public Schools will now have to make up the days lost.

The state requires at least 180 school days a year. CPS had eight emergency days built into the schedule.

The missed days could be made up starting June 19.

The board of education will vote on when to add days during its meeting on Nov.r 20.

The Chicago Teachers Union is asking for all the missed days to be made up.

There were seven days lost during the 2012 teachers strike. Those were made up by shortening winter break and adding days at the end of the year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.