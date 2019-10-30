Des Plaines woman, 56, dies after truck hits her

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A 56-year-old Des Plaines woman died after being hit by a truck Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. at 200 East Touhy Avenue, which is near LSG Sky Chefs, an airline catering company, where the woman worked.

Police said the women, identified as Nancy Rainey, had just gotten off work when she started to cross Touhy and was hit by a 2006 Mack truck.

There are no crosswalks in the area and artificial lighting is poor, according to police.

Paramedics tried to save Rainey, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rainey’s coworkers put up a cross with a photo and words of remembrance for her near the spot of the incident.

One of her coworkers, Francisco Quinones, said this is the second death near the area and said other people have been hit.

In December 2018, 55-year-old Elaine Marshall of Dolton died after she was hit by multiple cars at 6 am.

Another employee said company officials have been trying to get improvements made to the crossing.

“We are instructing all of the teams in our the department not to cross the street to avoid the accident that happened yesterday,” Monssef Meslouhi, Rainey’s coworker said.

LSG Sky Chefs released a statement offering condolences to Rainey’s family that read the following:

“Employee safety is a top priority. For our employees who utilize public transportation, we offer a shuttle service during peak shift change times to the Rosemont ‘L’ Station, therefore avoiding the need to cross Touhy Avenue. This tragic incident occurred during an off-peak time when the shuttle service was not in operation.”

The company said Touhy Avenue is a state highway and not part of their property.

“We continue to work with external organizations to implement alternative ways to ensure the safety of employees,” the company said.

“I’m going to miss her I hope they fix the situation soon,” Quinones said.

The 39-year-old truck driver was released without charges pending further investigation. He remained on the scene until police arrived, along with three witnesses, police said.

Officials said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.