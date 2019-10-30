The Bulls’ early trends continue in a loss to the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND – If you watched the majority of the first week of Bulls’ basketball in the 2019-2020 season, you saw some trends continue.

Once again, the Bulls took a lot of three-pointers but didn’t make a whole lot of them. There was a standout from the bench and typical production but not spectacular production from the starters. Of course, the team struggled their most when the game was on the line.

All of these elements which were present in loss to the Hornets and Knicks over the past week showed up once again in Cleveland on Wednesday night. This time the bad finish wasn’t quite as severe, as the Bulls entered the fourth quarter with just a two-point lead and ended up losing to the Cavaliers 117-111 at Quicken Loans Arena.

It’s certainly a disappointment for Bulls’ fans hoping that a start against teams in their same situation could get them off on the right foot in 2019. Now they sit at 1-4 on the young season as they prep for division games this weekend against the Pistons at home Friday and on the road against the Pacers Sunday.