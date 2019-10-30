Winter Weather Advisory issued for overnight into Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday night and Halloween for several Illinois counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 4 to 6-inches of snow will be in effect for counties to the far northwest of Chicago: Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties. It begins at 7 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4-inches of snow will be in effect for the band of counties extending from Lake County through Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, and Livingston Counties from midnight until 6 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory calling for 1 to 4-inches of snow is in effect for Cook and DuPage Counties from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Two to 4-inches may occur in DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties with snowfall tailing-off to an inch or less downtown and southern Cook County.

This will be heavy wet snow, complicated somewhat by northeast winds gusting over 30 miles per hour. Roads will likely become slushy and slick with dangerous driving conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

The strong winds will build waves on Lake Michigan with 6 to 10-waves expected to cause flooding in low-lying areas along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline where a Lakeshore Flood Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday until just after midnight.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather