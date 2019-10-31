7-year-old girl shot in Little Village while she was trick-or-treating

Posted 6:24 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03PM, October 31, 2019

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl was shot while she was trick-or-treating in the city’s Little Village neighborhood on Halloween.

The girl was shot twice near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday while she was trick-or-treating with her family. Chicago Police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said a group of three was chasing a 31-year-old man and said someone started firing shots.

The gunshots struck the girl in the chest and neck. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 31-year-old was shot in the hand and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The 31-year-old was not with the child.

A witness said they heard four gunshots in an alley near the intersection and said the gunman may have been dressed as the Joker from the “Batman” series. Police did not confirm that information.

Police said they did not have a description of the offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or can submit a tip anonymously online.

