Chicago teachers reach tentative agreement but strike goes on; No CPS classes Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union voted to approve a tentative contract agreement with city officials Wednesday but refused to end a strike that has canceled two weeks of classes.

Classes at Chicago Public Schools were canceled for the 11th day Thursday.

The union is demanding CPS make up the days lost during the strike, before they return to the classroom. Without those days, teachers won't be paid for the time lost during the strike.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would not make up the days because she doesn't want to extend the school year.

"Not once during that three-and-a-half-hour meeting did they raise compensation for strike days," Lightfoot said heatedly. "Not once."

Lightfoot refused from the start of the strike to lengthen the school year to make up days. Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said it would require cutting winter or spring break days or adding days to the end of the year.

The State of Illinois requires at least 180 school days a year. CPS had eight emergency days built into the schedule. The missed days could be made up starting June 19.

The Board of Education will vote on when to add days during its meeting on Nov. 20.

There were seven days lost during the 2012 teachers strike. Those were made up by shortening winter break and adding days at the end of the year.

Lightfoot said she has given the CTU what she promised to give them during her campaign, and now wants them to follow suit.

"Give our kids, and our parents and our tax payers what you promised," she said. "We will push forward and we will be back at the table with a goal of getting our students back in class."

Union president Jesse Sharkey said the teachers are not asking to be paid for a strike but do credit the walkout for forcing the district to compromise on some contract issues.

"Over the past two weeks we have obtained gains that are meaningful for students that will make schools better for years to come," he said. "The commitment for nurses, social workers and resources to help homeless students are things that wouldn't have been accomplished if we hadn't walked the picket lines."

Sharkey said teachers consider a refusal to make up school days "punitive" and argued that it would ultimately hurt students, including those who must take standardized tests and college admission tests this year.

"We feel like we're just being punished because we had the audacity to defy the mayor," Sharkey said. "And that's not right."

The CTU said they plan to be at City Hall Thursday at 10 a.m. and continue their strike to ask the mayor to make up the missed schooldays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report