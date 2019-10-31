Chicago’s sports teams celebrate Halloween on Thursday

CHICAGO – As with most holidays, those professional sports teams in the Windy City find a way to get into the festive spirit.

That’s the case for Halloween as a number of Chicago organizations decided to pay tribute to Halloween – even on a snowy day.

The Bears had a couple of creative tweets for the occasion, and even had Tarik Cohen out in the snow to make this tweet.

Flo… 😂 Check out our TikTok for more of that Halloween #content.

🎶: https://t.co/0v93UEE0rk pic.twitter.com/4LAUdY3yYR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 31, 2019

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was prominently featured in a TikTok video from the club for Halloween, where he dressed up like a zombie and was yelled at by a demon-type character.

There was also this drawing of outside linebacker Khalil Mack staring down a kid being him for Halloween at the door.

If you paint it… Happy Halloween, White Sox fans! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/07FAAhwvoH — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 31, 2019

The White Sox posted a time-lapse of a pumpkin painted with their logo while also creating a few Halloween movie posters featuring their players.

The Cubs had a couple creative pumpkin designs for their Twitter Halloween offering.

Along with this drawing of Zach LaVine for the holiday, the Bulls also put a video up on Twitter on forwards Lauri Markkanen and Cristiano Felicio going to a haunted house.

First time in a haunted house for Lauri and Cris at #13thFloorChicago makes for a memorable Halloween 😂 Have a safe (and warm) Halloween, #BullsNation! pic.twitter.com/Q5XBzhT6Xp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 31, 2019

The Blackhawks posted a Halloween edition of “The Whisper Challenge” featuring former players Dave Bolland and Brian Campbell.

The Chicago Red Stars posted pictures of forward Yuki Nagasato handing out Halloween candy at her home on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Chicago Fire posted an old picture of the now retired Bastian Schweinsteiger riding a broom during a past practive for the team.

Along with this video, the Chicago Sky posted Tim Burton-themed portraits of their players and coaches.