Halloween trick-or-treating postponed for several Chicago-area communities

CHICAGO — Snow across Chicagoland is forcing some communities to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating.

Winter Weather advisories have been issued until early Thursday evening for several counties across the Chicago area.

The following communities have rescheduled trick-or-treating:

Beecher:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-6 p.m.

Dwight:

Friday, Nov. 1 from 3:30-7 p.m.

Oakwood Hills:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 12-4 p.m.

Marengo:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.

Ringwood:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.

Johnsburg:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3-7 p.m.

Shorewood:

Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m.

Vernon Hills:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-5 p.m.

Westmont:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-6 p.m.

Winnetka:

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-5 p.m.

Should other cities and suburbs reschedule trick-or-treating? Take our poll below: