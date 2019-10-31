Man accused of driving SUV through Woodfield Mall back in court

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — The man accused of driving his vehicle through Woodfield Mall last month will be arraigned in court Thursday.

Javier Garcia, 23, faces two counts of terrorism and one count of criminal damage to property.

No one was hurt and police said they don’t believe Garcia was targeting any specific person or business.

They said he does not have ties to any terrorist organizations or a criminal record.

Garcia’s sister Noemi Garcia has said he is bipolar and suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

“I don’t think my brother belongs in jail,” she said. “He needs a place he can get his medications and treatment he needs.”

Garcia has been held without bond in Cook County jail.