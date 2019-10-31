Man charged after crashing into Crystal Lake church, fleeing scene

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A man was charged after crashing his car into a church and fleeing the scene in Crystal Lake.

Daniel Lang, 41, of Lake in the Hills, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor count of failure to give information after striking unattended property.

Authorities responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven into the Living Waters Lutheran Church in the 1800 block of Miller Road around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police and fire crews discovered a silver 2007 Lexus had crashed into the church, causing significant damage to both the building and the vehicle. The church was vacant at the time of the crash.

A witness told police the driver of the car walked away from the scene.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Lang about 30-minutes later in the 1600 block of Autumncrest Drive.

According to police, Lang was also issued traffic citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and disobeying a stop sign. Lang posted the required bond and was released from police custody.

At this time, the estimated cost of damage to the building is unknown.

