Maya Akai talks Bears and baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of the themes of this Fall on Sports Feed has been having guests give their reasons for why they think the Bears have struggled for most of the 2019 season.

Maya Akai was one of those to do so before a rough month of October ends for the team.

The co-host of "Shawn and Maya in the Morning" talked about what she sees as problem's for Matt Nagy's team so far this season and what could be done to correct them. Maya also talked about the Cubs, White Sox, along with the Nationals' World Series triumph with Josh Frydman.

You can watch her full discussion in the video above or below.