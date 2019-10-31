No trick, or treat: Winter Weather Advisory issued across Chicago area this Halloween

CHICAGO — This is no trick, or treat: An unusual October snowfall is creating a messy and slick morning commute this Halloween.

Winter Weather advisories have been issued until early Thursday evening for several counties across the area.

Snow will fall for most of the morning, with rain showers southeast and into Northwest Indiana. The heaviest snow for Chicago will fall between 12-4 p.m. and will wrap up around 6 p.m. in Illinois and between 7-8 p.m. in NW Indiana. Gusty winds throughout the day, up to 40-50 mph, will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s, with temperatures in the lower and middle 30s.

Measurable snow has fallen officially on Halloween just once before, since snow records began in 1885 (0.1” in 2014) but this year appears likely to obliterate that record.

Accumulating snow on area roadways is creating slick driving conditions, and has already caused a number of accidents. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

NB I-294 jammed here at 95th due to crash at 87th. pic.twitter.com/wgYHVP6tMG — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 31, 2019

The Illinois Tollway has deployed its full fleet of 196 snowplows.

The snowy weather has also forced some Chicago-area communities to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating to Friday and Saturday.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather