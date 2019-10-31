Third Illinois resident dies after vaping

A third person in Illinois has died after vaping.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has not released any details, except to say the person had recently vaped and was hospitalized with a severe lung injury.

There have been at least 166 vaping-related illnesses reported in Illinois, with more than 40 possible cases also being investigated.

“The unfortunate death of a third Illinois resident underscores the seriousness of these lung injuries,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “New cases continue to be reported in Illinois and across the country. IDPH is urging Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak.”