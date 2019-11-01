WATCH LIVE: CTU President Jesse Sharkey to speak as students head back to class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After nearly two weeks, more than 300,000 Chicago Public School students are headed back to school Friday.

CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday after a two-hour meeting at City Hall.

"We’re happy that we able to come to an agreement with our partners at CTU and make sure that our kids have a return to normalcy and to get back to what’s important," CPS CEO Janice Jackson said.

Teachers said they're pleased and relieved to be going back to work after their union and the city reached an agreement to settle an 11-day strike. They are satisfied with mayor's decision to allow five days to make up for time lost to the strike.

Overall, CTU got most of what they asked for, and the tentative agreement has been touted by both sides as a historic measure to improve CPS.

It includes a 16% pay raise, a nurse and social worker in every school every day, and $35-million to reduce class sizes.

But the deal is not done just yet, the union’s full membership needs to approve the contract.

The strike began Oct. 17.