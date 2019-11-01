Illinois Rep. Luis Arroyo resigns after being charged with bribery

Posted 11:04 AM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, November 1, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Luis Arroyo has resigned, just days after being arrested on a federal bribery charge.

Prosecutors said they caught the Chicago Democrat on tape offering to pay a $2,500bribe to a state senator in exchange for support on a gaming bill. Arroyo has denied the allegation.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said while process to expel Arroyo ends, “there is still a focus on strengthening our laws to prevent this unacceptable conduct.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

