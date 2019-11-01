Mayor Lightfoot unveils new program to cut utility costs for low-income homeowners

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Friday a new Utility Billing Relief program Friday.

Set to begin in 2020, the new initiative will bring debt relief and additional pathways to payment for residents struggling to pay city utility bills. It will also work to prevent water shutoffs for low-income homeowners due to their inability to pay.

For far too long, too many residents have been forced to choose between paying for their water bill or other fundamental necessities,” said Lightfoot. “This program protects our residents, ensures access to basic human needs and builds on our commitment to reform our government toward ending systems that are punitive for those who can least afford it.”

Beginning next year, residents will have the opportunity to save 50 percent on water, sewer and water-sewer taxes moving forward, and after successfully completing the first 12 months of the program, any previous unpaid balances will be forgiven It’s estimated that these changes could lower the average homeowner’s metered bill from $53 to $33 a month.

Chicagoans can start applying for the Utility Billing Relief program in March 2020. Once approved, homeowners will be entered into a 12-month plan.

For more information please visit www.chicago.gov/UBR, text WATERBILL to 313131 or call (312) 795-8946 and leave your name and number.