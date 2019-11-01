× Person of interest ID’d in Halloween shooting of 7-year-old girl in Little Village

CHICAGO — A person of interest has been identified in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating in Little Village, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near 26th Street and Lawndale Avenue while the girl was with her family.

Police said the girl, who was wearing a bumblebee costume, was walking on the other side of the street when she was struck by the gunfire. Authorities have said she was shot in the lower neck area.

A witness said the girl’s father was on the sidewalk screaming for help. An employee at a nearby cellphone store told the Chicago Tribune she pulled the family inside the store and applied pressure to the child’s chest wound while calling her name.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police believe it was a gang-related shooting and that the man who was the target was a 30-year-old, who was shot in the hand. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

During a news conference Friday, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said a person of interest had been identified in the shooting.