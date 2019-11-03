Archdiocese: Chicago priest reinstated after sex abuse allegation ‘unfounded’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A former Chicago priest has been reinstated, after the archdiocese said a sexual abuse allegation against him was unfounded.

In a letter to parishioners, Cardinal Blase Cupich said the allegation against former priest, Father William McFarlane, was unfounded.

In July, I informed you of an accusation of sexual abuse against your former pastor, Father William McFarlane. In keeping with our procedures, he was asked to step aside from active ministry until a thorough investigation and process could be completed. He has fully cooperated with civil authorities and the Archdiocese of Chicago during those investigations. Following the determination by state officials charged with the protection of minors, that the allegation was unfounded, the Independent Review Board of the Archdiocese of Chicago studied the matter in accordance with our usual procedures. At their meeting on Saturday, October 26, 2019, the Board found that there was insufficient reason to suspect that Father McFarlane had committed sexual abuse of a minor. Therefore, I am restoring Father McFarlane to active ministry, effective immediately.

McFarlane formerly worked at the Nativity of Our Lord and St. Gabriel Parish. Cupich said McFarlane’s new assignment will be announced shortly.

The archdiocese previously said the allegation dated back to 1997.