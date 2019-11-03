Customers at Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville says staff tried to reseat them over skin color

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Several employees of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville were fired after a group of mostly African-American people said they were asked to change tables because of their skin color.

Justin Vahl said he was at the Naperville restaurant, 2555 W 75th Street, on Oct. 26 with 12 children and six adults celebrating a birthday party, when a host asked “what race are you guys?” Later, a manager asked the group to move because a regular customer didn't want to sit near black people.

Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, said he's multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson said a "thorough internal investigation" was conducted and several employees were fired. The restaurant also apologized for "any unacceptable behavior."

The DuPage County NAACP said it'll look into the matter.