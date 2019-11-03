Girl, 13, injured in shooting on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl walking on the sidewalk was wounded after shots rang out on the West Side Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the girl was walking near the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when two people exited an SUV and fired shots. The 13-year-old was struck in the stomach, and later transported in stable condition to Stroger Hospital.

According to a witness on the scene, an altercation inside Fair Food and Liquor, a store nearby, could have led to the shooting. Martin Elmore said he works for the store, and was inside when he heard two men getting into a dispute.

"Apparently there was an altercation when I was in the store and some guys was running back and a little girl mentioned the guys were coming back with a gun," Elmore said.

After leaving the store, Elmore said he had stopped to give a man a cigarette lighter when he noticed another man standing nearby with a gun pointed in his direction.

"I just turned around and dived to the ground," Elmore said. "Somebody up there was with me because I should be dead."

Elmore said the man who asked for the cigarette lighter ran up the street when he saw the gunman, and appeared to be the target.

Elmore said he has witnessed other shootings over his 50 years living in the neighborhood.

"It’s gotten to the point where you can hear certain gunshots in the distance and you can tell what kind of gun it is," Elmore said.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.