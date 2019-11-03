Police: Man shot, killed Sunday in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot and later died early Sunday morning in Roscoe Village.

At around 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of West School Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said a man, 29, was involved in a physical alteration with a another male.

The man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and arm. Authorities rushed him to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say if a suspect is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.