Chicago-area woman found shot to death on I-65 in central Indiana

Posted 9:39 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, November 4, 2019
Data pix.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A woman from the Chicago-area was found shot to death inside a car on Interstate 65 in central Indiana.

Police in Whitestown found the body of Ceaira M. Reed, 29, inside a Mercedes Benz SUV near I-65 mile marker 131 in Boone County early Sunday morning.

Reed, who is believed to be from south suburbs, was the only person in the vehicle, and she was shot multiple times. So far, no arrests have been made.

According to WXIN, Reed was facing multiple drug charges after she was involved in a police chase and crash in March 2018.

She was due in court in December.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.