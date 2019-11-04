Chicago-area woman found shot to death on I-65 in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A woman from the Chicago-area was found shot to death inside a car on Interstate 65 in central Indiana.

Police in Whitestown found the body of Ceaira M. Reed, 29, inside a Mercedes Benz SUV near I-65 mile marker 131 in Boone County early Sunday morning.

Reed, who is believed to be from south suburbs, was the only person in the vehicle, and she was shot multiple times. So far, no arrests have been made.

According to WXIN, Reed was facing multiple drug charges after she was involved in a police chase and crash in March 2018.

She was due in court in December.