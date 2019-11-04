Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson says he’s been ‘toying with’ retirement

CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson admitted Monday that he has been “toying with” retirement “for some time.”

Johnson made these comments to reporters at City Hall during a break in the Police Department’s 2020 budget hearing.

He said his mulling retirement has nothing to do with what happened in mid-October when he was found asleep in a city car.

Earlier, Johnson faced questions about his $1.7 billion budget and the mayor’s plan to increase it next year.

Aldermen are asking whether the budget was decreased for community policing.

The department came under fire earlier this year for too much overtime. Johnson said that will be tracked going forward.

The Chicago Police Department is on track to spend $141 million on overtime this year.

There is also $82 million earmarked for police litigation.

One alderman asked, "Are we expecting more lawsuits?" and "Why is that number so much higher than last year?"

Johnson said it's not, and that the number was moved from the law department's budget, to the CPD budget to increase transparency.

Throughout the morning, the Superintendent touted a decrease in crime. Johnson said murders were down this summer by 41 percent.

Many aldermen agree crime is down in their wards.

"To be honest, the entire city is responsible for crime," said Johnson. "When I became a police officer in 1988, our mission was clear that people that broke the law, we arrest them. Now, unfortunately, it seems all societal ills are being dumped at the doorstep of the police department.”