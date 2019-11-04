× Nonstop Christmas music will begin playing on Chicago radio station Tuesday

CHICAGO — Ready or not, Christmas music will start playing Tuesday and will run around the clock through the holiday season.

Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM will make the switch at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5, the station announced Monday.

ITS TIME. Christmas music is BACK! Tomorrow, November 5 at 4pm we make the flip! https://t.co/BxvNVfXc7C pic.twitter.com/M1VEhv4yIp — 93.9 LITE FM (@LITEFMChicago) November 4, 2019

But according to RobertFeder.com, this won’t be the city’s first hint of the holiday season this year. During Friday’s wintry weather, WSHE 100.3 FM played Christmas music all afternoon, but then returned to its normal offerings.

The earliest 93.9 LITE FM has kicked off the holidays was Nov. 2 in 2006 and 2007. Last year, they started on Nov. 8.