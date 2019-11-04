Veteran who serves meals to homeless hopeful for new food truck after hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A veteran on the West Side is trying to find a way to rebuild his food truck business after the truck was involved in a hit-and-run.

“I’m not going to accept defeat,” Cedric Strickland said, who’s better known in the neighborhood as “Main the BBQ man.”

In the early morning hours of Oct. 13 near Lemoyne and Cicero, surveillance video from a business captured a reported stolen car crash into his food truck.

“I found out after the police came, that it was stolen at gun point by Oak Park and I guess they were racing down the street,” Strickland said.

"Main the BBQ man” doesn’t just do it for money, he also provides meals to homeless people in the neighborhood.

“This is some good stuff man," a fan told us.

Strickland spent six years in the Army National Guard, but it was home training from his grandparents that made him want to give back to the less fortunate.

“It wasn’t about the money all the time for me, it was about sowing good seeds and blessing people who were in need,” Strickland said.

Now with his food truck out of commission, Stickland said he’s relying on faith to pull him through.

“I’m trusting in Him to make this dream come true,” Strickland said.

Click here to donate to Strickland’s GoFundMe page so he can get a new truck.

At this time, no one has been arrested.