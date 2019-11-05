CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson expected to announce retirement soon: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The city may be saying goodbye to its top cop a lot sooner than originally expected.

The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will be making a retirement announcement this week. However, the chief spokesman for the Chicago Police Department could neither confirm nor deny reports that Johnson’s departure could be imminent.

On Monday, Johnson admitted that he has been “toying with” retirement “for some time.” Johnson made these comments to reporters at City Hall during a break in the Police Department’s 2020 budget hearing.

He did not say he was definitely retiring, just that he’s thinking about it. And he said the timing has absolutely nothing to do with the inspector general’s investigation of him after he was found slumped over in his car last month. Johnson didn’t give any clues about when he might make a decision about retirement but sources at City Hall told WGN News late Monday that Johnson before the end of the year. In April, Johnson's superintendent pension will be fully vested. But Johnson said that has nothing to do with his decision and it's never been about the money for him.

The source also told WGN News that the CPD Deputy Chiefs have been trying to build caucus support at City Council lobbying members for the superintendent job.