Matt Verderame discusses a bad first half for the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - They're just eight games into the season, but there's been enough frustration to last a couple of years.

From a struggling quarterback to an unproductive offense to even a defense that's been hindered by the loss of Akiem Hicks, the Bears' 3-5 start has crushed the enthusiasm the team built before the season.

Now some are wondering if the team has any hope to turn things around to get close to .500 let alone a playoff spot as many wonder what the future holds for a once-promising Matt Nagy tenure.

Matt Verderame of FanSided was back on Sports Feed Tuesday to discuss the Bears along with the rest of the NFL with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their entire discussion in the video above or below.