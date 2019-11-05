Victims of racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The group of people who said they were asked to switch tables because of the color of their skin at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville spoke out Tuesday during a news conference.

Although the restaurant has already fired multiple employees after the incident, community outrage continues to build.

The group of six adults and 12 children came to the Buffalo Wild Wings on Oct. 26 to celebrate a child's birthday. After they were seated, they were asked to move because a regular customer didn't want to sit near black people.

The group took their business elsewhere and the day after, one of the adults wrote about the experience on Facebook. Her post went viral with thousands of shares.

According to another parent in the group, restaurant employees added insult to injury.

"Before I was asked to move because of the color of my skin, the person was actually at the table right in front of us. Then what struck me the worst, was after we were asked to move because who we are as people, the two managers at Buffalo Wild Wings sat with that couple right in front our face after we had this conversation, said Marcus Riley, a parent in the group."

Buffalo Wild Wings said the customer who asked for the group to be moved has been banned from the restaurant for life.

A spokesperson also said direct apologies were being extended to the families and that the restaurant is conducting sensitivity training.

Governor JB Pritzker and the mayor of Naperville have reached out to the group of customers involved. Pritzker said he was so incensed after he heard of the incident that he wanted to personally apologize to them.