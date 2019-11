Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A woman has died after being shot multiple times while sitting in a car in the Leclaire Courts neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday near 46th and Lavergne.

The woman was a passenger in the vehicle when someone in a white SUV drove by and started shooting.

The woman was shot in her chest.

It is unknown if she was the intended target. Her name has not yet been released.

