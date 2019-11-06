FeedonThis: Andy gets his shot to ‘Buy and Sell’ in Chicago Sports Exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's one of Jarrett Payton's favorite segments on the show, but when he was out on Wednesday, we decided to give the substitute anchor on Sports Feed the shot to "Buy and Sell" topics on the show.

Andy Masur stepped in for Jarrett and joined Josh Frydman for "Chicago Sports Exchange" on the show, as they discussed topics from a number of local teams.

That segments part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis, which you can see by clicking on the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As big baseball fans, Josh and Andy also had a discussion on the MLB offseason as the "hot stove" warms up for both the Cubs and White Sox.

See their discussion in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mitchell Trubisky continues to be one of the most debated players in the city and that continues as he start the second half of the 2019 season this Sunday.

More on the quarterback in the video above.