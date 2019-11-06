Frankfort police issue warning after man grabs women on Old Plank Road Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKFORT, Ill. — Police in suburban Frankfort issued a warning about a man who allegedly grabbed two women on a popular local trail.

On Wednesday morning, the Frankfort Police Department received a report of a battery on the Old Plank Road Trail. A woman said around 9:45 a.m., she saw a man on the trail near the east side of the LaGrange Road bridge.

Police said upon heading back east on the trail near the pond at Prairie Park, she observed the same man ahead of her on the path. As the woman passed the Indian Boundary passage, the offender emerged, grabbed her buttocks and ran away through the Indian Boundary Park, police said.

The woman described the man as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an athletic build. She said he was wearing a red and grey tight shirt, black spandex pants and a stocking cap.

Police said the man’s description is similar to a previous incident reported to the police department on Oct. 23.

When police released a photo of a person of interest in the incidents, one woman came forward and said she knows the man.

“He grabbed me like full-on on the rear-end and then tried to pull my shirt into the forest,” Nicolette Frigo said.

Nicolette said she held her ground and the attacker disappeared into the woods. She was walking with a friend who screamed, likely scaring him off. She said it was over quickly.

In the latest incident, he wearing running gear, leggings and a knit cap. But when it happened to Frigo, the attacker wasn’t wearing much at all.

“We saw like all of him,” Frigo said. “He was very exposed.”

Nicolette’s encounter happened back at the end of September right around the same spot near La Grange Road. She immediately reached out to police and has no doubt it’s the same man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Frankfort Police Department.