Girl, 13, seriously injured in Robbins hit-and-run

ROBBIN, Ill. — A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Robbins.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 135th Street and Springfield Avenue. The girl was crossing the street with her mother, when a late model black Jeep Cherokee drove through the intersection and struck the child.

The female driver of the Jeep got out of her vehicle, looked at the girl on the street, then quickly ran back into her vehicle and drove off.

The girl suffered a broken leg and possible head injures, and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbins police at 708-385-4122.