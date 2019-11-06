Jordan Bernfield joins Sports Feed on Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The time of year for the college teams around the country to start taking to the hardwood to being another season.

That means that Jordan Bernfield will be a busy man as he calls games for ESPN both locally and nationally. In fact, he called a contest in Sioux Falls on Tuesday night, then made his way onto Sports Feed to talk with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Wednesday.

Along with the start of another college hoops season, Jordan also discusses the Bears and Bulls' struggles so far this fall with the guys over two segments. You can watch those by clicking on the video above or below.