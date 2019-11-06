For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Light rain changes to snow as temperatures plunge, will feel like January
-
Wet weather to start the week, then temperatures drop
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Cold and wet in Chicago, snow in far western suburbs ahead of Halloween storm
-
Chilly fall temperatures this week, wintry mix possible some days
-
Warm, sunny days continue until temperatures drop next weekend
-
-
Temperature swings from 80s down to 60s next week
-
A sunny start to fall, with high temperatures in the 70s
-
Warm Monday, temperatures in the 80s and humid this week
-
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
Sunny and cool Monday, quiet but chilly week ahead
-
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
Chilly, rainy week on the way with storms possible for Halloween
-
Chilliest air of the season brings below-average temps, storms Saturday